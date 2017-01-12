Engineer found dead after falling from hotel roof

MULTAN,Jan 12 (APP): A Japanese national was found dead

on Thursday morning after falling from roof of the hotel he

was staying in,a police official said.

He said the incident occurred between 3 am to 4 am,adding that

the information collected so far suggests that he committed

suicide.

SHO cantonment Rana Zaheer Babar told APP that police found a note written in Japanese language and its cursory translation suggests that the man was suffering depression and he left the note for his family.

Rana Zaheer said the police was getting the note translated from some

Japanese language expert.

Engineer Okumura was working on a project in Dera Ghazi Khan district, about 100 kilometres from Multan. He was staying at a hotel in the city since September 2016,and was scheduled to leave the hotel by Feb 1,2017.

Police received information Thursday morning and senior

police officials and SHO cantonment were present at the site for

investigations, a cantt police official told APP by phone.

His body has been sent to mortuary of Nishtar Hospital

Multan for postmortem and investigations were in

progress.Information regarding the incident would be conveyed to

Japanese embassy through proper channel,police said.