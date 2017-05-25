Energy projects worth $ 34.74 bln launched under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): To cope with the severe energy

crisis brewed in 2007, the government from the very beginning,

had given high priority to energy sector and launched many power

projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

According to Economic Survey of Pakistan Launched by Finance

Minister here Thursday, the CPEC envisages projects in energy and

infrastructure, with a total financial outlay of around $ 46 billion.

Energy sector projects are estimated to be $ 34.74 billion

while infrastructure projects are estimated to be $ 13.217 billion

that include power generation and transmission projects to be

implemented in IPP mode.

The energy sector wirnessed major developments in its history

since development of the first major power plant development.

The energy crisis brewed in 2007 and was at peak during

2011-2012. Prior to the present government, circular debt, weak

financial position of energy companies, liquidity crunch, falling

gas production, low exploitation of indigenous coal and hydel

resources, high dependence on oil/gas as power generation source

and unutilized power generation capacity were some of the

significant constraints which caused severe energy shortages.

The government has also substantially brought down power

subsidies and has significantly contained the accumulation of

new payable arrears in the power sector by improving Discos

performance, rationalizing tariffs, and reducing delays in

tariff determination.

The subsidy for power sector which were Rs. 464

billion (2.3 percent of GDP) in FY 2012 has been consistently

reduced to Rs. 217 billion (0.7 percent of GDP) in FY 2016.

All this was done while protecting the vulnerable consumer

segments of the country.

Further, Circular Debt Capping Plan is effectively

managing the power sector financial flows, stocks and

subsidy budget.

The National Power Policy 2013 was approved by the CCI

to address the key challenges of the power sector and to

achieve the long-term vision of the power sector.

The policy focused on short term, midterm and long term

objectives to make the power sector sustainable. In short run,

two critical issues were addressed on fast track. One issue was

inefficient recovery system while the other was effective control

of transmission and distribution losses.

Recoveries from end consumers reached 94.40 percent during

July-March FY-2017, being highest in past ten years while transmission

and distribution losses declined to 16.3 percent during the period

under discussion.

In medium term, National Power Policy 2013 had also focused on

reducing the basket price by introducing generation on cheaper fuels.

Altering the fuel mix towards less expensive fuels will lead

to low cost energy.

Investments required for the low cost fuel mix will

necessitate rationalization of the electricity tariff.