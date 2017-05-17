Energy problem to be resolved by 2018: Asif

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said all out efforts were being made to overcome energy crisis in the country.

The problem of energy would be resolved by 2018, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Those involved in power theft activities would not have the facility of electricity in their areas, he said.

There was power theft cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh areas, he said.

The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province was doing politics on energy issues, he added.

To a question about power breakdown in Karachi, he said the situation was emerged due to fault in transmission lines.

Khawaja Asif said 650 megawatt electricity was being supplied to K-electric.

To another question, he said people would not face loadshedding during “Iftar” and “Sehar” times.