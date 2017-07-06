EMI-Pakistan launches Shaz Khan’s much awaited music video

KARACHI, July 6 (APP): The much awaited music video “Mein Uraan

Hoon” by popular singer Shaz Khan was launched, under the aegis of

EMI, here on Thursday.

The video directed by Bilal Brohi focuses on the theme of

independence and spirituality, which with its catchy music as well as

lyrics is expected to set new records of popularity among the youth.

Shaz Khan has already released different music videos of hers

alongwith two musical album comprising songs composed by different

musicians of the country.

Chief Operating Officer of EMI – Pakistan, Zeeshan Chaudhry

addressing the ceremony held to launch Shaz’s music video appreciated

the singer for her individuality and the courage to experiment with

music.

“Shaz is among those modern day women singers in the country who

have carved a niche for themselves,” he said.

Shaz Khan, known for her pop and rock music, hoped her latest

video will meet the expectations of the fans as well as music lovers

in general.

She said this was her first work made public in the current year

and that a few other projects are also expected to be completed in

next few months’ time.