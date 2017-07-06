EMI-Pakistan launches Shaz Khan’s much awaited music video

KARACHI, July 6 (APP): The much awaited music video “Mein Uraan
Hoon” by popular singer Shaz Khan was launched, under the aegis of
EMI, here on Thursday.
The video directed by Bilal Brohi focuses on the theme of
independence and spirituality, which with its catchy music as well as
lyrics is expected to set new records of popularity among the youth.
Shaz Khan has already released different music videos of hers
alongwith two musical album comprising songs composed by different
musicians of the country.
Chief Operating Officer of EMI – Pakistan, Zeeshan Chaudhry
addressing the ceremony held to launch Shaz’s music video appreciated
the singer for her individuality and the courage to experiment with
music.
“Shaz is among those modern day women singers in the country who
have carved a niche for themselves,” he said.
Shaz Khan, known for her pop and rock music, hoped her latest
video will meet the expectations of the fans as well as music lovers
in general.
She said this was her first work made public in the current year
and that a few other projects are also expected to be completed in
next few months’ time.
