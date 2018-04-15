Elections should be contested on basis of performance: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Apr 15 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that election should be contested on the basis of performance, instead of levelling allegations and using abusive language.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of residential apartments for class-III and IV employees of Pakistan Railways, he said that

using abusive language or levelling allegations would deepen the rifts among the nation.

He said that confrontation was not favourable to elections so peaceful and transparent political atmosphere was vital for

elections.

The minister said that every nature of allegation was levelled against the PML-N and even belief was not spared, adding that

loadshedding and other issues would have been sorted out, if the government was given free hand to work.

He said that disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif itself damaged PTI chairman Imran Khan and no body earned any benefit from it.

He said that respect of vote should be maintained.

Saad said that it could not be allowed to convert the country into a ‘banana state’ so every wrong act should be

condemned.

He condemned the firing incident at the residence of a judge and said that security forces were probing the incident.

He urged all the political parties to ensure on time transparent elections, adding that a democratic government transfer the power to the elected government and it were norms of all civilised countries.

The minister thanked Allah on the completion of another project after which 96 families would be facilitated, adding that modern flats would be constructed in four big cities.

He said that flats would be given on merit so nobody should try to approach for allotment of flats.

He said that there was objection on the election of Chairman Senate M Sadiq Sanjrani but now when he opted Pakistan Railways for traveling, the railways gave him protocol and respect.

The Railways Minister said that it was responsibility of every body including politicians to respect each other.

He said that voters were now well-aware.

He said the PML-N government did its best to end loadshedding

in the country and added more than 10,000 megawatts electricity

to the national grid.

He said the railways was a national institution and not a single regular employee had been sacked from the department.

The minister said that he was satisfied with his performance,

adding that credit of restoring railways went to the officers and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he was a witness of uplift of the railways, and paid tribute to the railways minister for his contribution.

Pakistan Railways CEO Javaid Anwar also spoke on the occasion.