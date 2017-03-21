Efforts on to free Pakistani kidnapped in Sudan: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday informed the Senate that efforts were being made to get freed Ayaz Jamali, a Pakistani kidnapped in South Sudan.

Responding to a point of public importance, the Advisor said there was no Pakistani mission in South Sudan, therefore the mission in Ethiopia had been asked to contact authorities concerned for release of the kidnapped Pakistani.

He said according to a report received here Ayaz Jamali, who was employee of an oil company, was alive in the custody of kidnappers. He was kidnapped along with three Chinese nationals.

“Since, China has its mission in South Sudan, we are also in touch with them for release of all kidnapped,” he added.

Sartaj expressed the hope that the captives would be released soon as both China and Pakistan were putting in efforts. He also informed about his contact in the morning with those busy in making efforts for release of kidnapped Chinese and Pakistani citizens.

The matter was raised in the House by Mukhtiar Dhamra stating that the family of Ayaz Jamali was in pain and agony due to his kidnapping and had requested the government to make efforts for his early release.