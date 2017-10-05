Education ministry, CADD to develop textbooks for Pre-I to class V

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Ministry of Federal Education and

Professional Training in collaboration with Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) will develop textbooks for Pre-I to

class V on basis of revised curriculum 2017.

It was decided during a meeting held at Ministry of Federal

Education and Professional Training on Thursday regarding

development of textbooks for schools in Islamabad Capital Territory

(ICT), a news release said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Education

and Professional Training Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman and

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development

Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Joint Education Advisor, Rafique Tahir briefed the meeting

about the roadmap for the development of the textbooks in

collaboration with CADD. Both the ministries agreed on the roadmap.

The meeting decided that a committee will be constituted

comprising experts to finalize the publisher for textbook

development.

The textbooks will be available for next academic session

(March 2018).

The meeting also decided that National Book Foundation will

publish textbooks for class 6 to 12 as per pervious practice for

next academic session.

It may be noted that Ministry of Federal Education and

Professional Training earlier constituted eight Subject Committees

in collaboration with CADD to revise National Curriculum of 2006 for

Pre-I to Class V.

The Committees accordingly revised National Curriculum 2006 in

subjects including ECCE (Early Childhood Cared and Education),

English, Urdu, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Islamiat, Social

Studies and General Science.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretaries of

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and CADD,

DG FDE, Advisor to PM on Education Reforms, MD National Book

Foundation and other relevant officers.