Only education can resolve problems of terrorism, poverty and inequality: Razina Alam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Education was the only solution of all problems prevailing in the form of terrorism, poverty, inequality and social injustice in the society, Chairperson National Commission fopr Human Development (NCHD) Razina Alam Khan said on Thursday.

While addressing to NCHD educationists in a meeting held here, former Senator said that vision 2025, by the government set out goals to tackle the issues of peace, security, development, human rights and poverty alleviation, a press release said.

She said the same are reflected in SDG’s showing as an ambitious International agenda, adding that alongside the goals on poverty, terrorism and education, commitments were made for the development of country and protection of all human rights for people living in it.

The National Commission for Human Development was working on Literacy & Non-formal Education for empowerment to the underprivileged section of society along with other stakeholders,Chairperson NCHD added.

She said that, education played vital role in the life of an individual and the socio-economic development of a country adding It was not only the responsibility of state to work for the development of nation, but being an individual and responsible citizens had the responsibility to play positive role through education in this regard.

Keeping in view the low literacy rate in country, NCHD alongwith other stakeholders adopted a two pronged approach to provide access to education including Adult Literacy Programme for the mothers and Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in the remote areas for the unprivileged children especially girls, she maintained.

“There are 5,949 formal feeder schools of NCHD functional all over the country with 355,000 enrollment alongwith 6000 adult functional literacy centers with 150,000 learners attaining literacy and vocational skills,” she further informed.

NCHD always welcomed the idea of joint ventures in gearing up with other stakeholders for eradicating illiteracy in the country, she said.

NCHD had remained very successful in these joint ventures and served the purpose effectively and efficiently as well, she added. In this regard, NCHD was searching and holding meetings with different departments to collaborate with each other in the areas of common interest, she added.

While discussing about the potential areas of cooperation among Human Rights and NCHD, she said, one of the major tasks of Ministry of Human Rights was to help ensure implementation of article 25-A whereas, NCHD was mandated to promote literacy and non-formal education in the country and was working for achievement of relevant goals and targets of Pakistan Vision-2025 and SDGs.

The Ministry of Human Rights with Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division CADD in ICT held a survey in 34 locations of Islamabad, conducted by students of Fatima Jinnah University and it was found that there are 29% out of school children, she said. Enrolling these children in the schools would be the primary agenda of the organizations, she briefed.

She stressed that joint efforts by all stakeholders and donors would enable to handle the issue of low literacy rate and “Inshallah we will complete the unfinished agenda of EFA & MDGS by achieving the goals of Vision 2025 and SGDs in time, i.e. 90% literacy and 100% enrollment.”