ECP to hear PTI’s foreign funding case on April 24

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

will hear the foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) on April 24.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza

Khan along with other four members of the commission Tuesday heard the case.

During the proceeding, the commission sought written arguments from

the lawyer of Akbar S Babar – Petitioner and former founding member of PTI who developed differences with Imran Khan over alleged internal corruption and violations of laws to maintain its accounts.

The CEC also sought reply of contempt of court notice to Imran Khan and account details of the money transferred from abroad, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and United Arab Emirates, to the PTI accounts or to the accounts of the party’s employees since July 2010.