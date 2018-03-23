ECP to take decision on caretaker set-up if government-opposition fail to reach consensus: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said efforts were being made to install a consensus caretaker set-up after the present government completes its tenure, but if the efforts failed the matter would go to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Speaking to a private television channel (Aaj Tv), the Prime Minister mentioned the role of opposition particularly the Pakistan People’s Party in the recent elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate and said there can be some problems in reaching consensus over the caretaker set-up.

To a question, he said, he did not see any clash among the institutions as the PML-N government was set to complete its Constitutional term after around two months, paving the way for new elections to be held within 60 days.

To another question, the Prime Minister said Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would continue to guide the party even after any court decision came against him. Any court decisions cannot end the politics of leaders, he remarked.

Prime Minister Abbasi while responding to a question about the PML-N’s candidature for next prime minister said the party would take a decision after it gets majority in the next election.

To another question, he said, there was a need of dialogue among the institutions to take the country forward and strengthen institutions.

The Prime Minister said the PML-N did not believe in “NROs”, adding, it neither opted for any NRO in the past nor it would go for any such arrangement in the future.

To another question, the Prime Minister said there were some problems in the interpretation and implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment, adding, but there was nothing to worry as such issues were being discussed and resolved through the mechanism of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).