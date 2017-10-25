ECP finalizes arrangements for NA-IV Peshawar bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all arrangements for holding bye-election on a vacant seat of National Assembly, NA-4 Peshawar on Thursday, in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

According to an official of ECP, 14 candidates including from various national political parties and independents were

contesting election on the seat fell vacant due to death of former MNA Gulzar Khan of PTI in August this year.

Candidates of major political parties included Nasir Khan Musazai from Pakistan Muslim League (N), Asad Gulzar Khan

from People’s Party, Arbab Amir Ayub from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Khushdil Khan from Awami National Party.

He said that the constituency had total 3,97,904 registered voters, out of which 2,35,164 are male while 1,62,740

are female voters.

He said that total 269 polling stations including 147 male, 111 female and 11 combined polling station have

been set up for bye-election. In total 837 polling booths, 492 male and 345 female pooling booths had been set-up by the

ECP, he added.

He said that 269 Presiding Officer, 837 Assistant Presiding Officers and 837 Polling Officers would discharge their

duties on the polling day.

He said that the commission would use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Peshawar by-election on trial basis in

39 polling stations.

He said that services of operators would be hired to assist the voters.

He added the processing time of casting one vote through these machines would take 20 seconds, adding this new

technology was being introduced in by-election to examine the performance and functioning of the machines and to record voters’

problems in using this technology.

He said that there would be no effect on the result of by-election with use of these machines as this was just

a pilot project.

He said that the commission would compile its report after use of these machines in Peshawar by-election and submit

it to the parliament, adding under article-103 of new election act 2017, EVM machines would be used as pilot project.

He said that polling will start from 08:00am and continue till 05:00pm. He added there will be local holiday.

He said that 7,000 policemen will be deployed while 1,700 personnel of Pakistan Army will perform their duties to ensure

security.