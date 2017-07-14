ECP finalises arrangements for Saturday’s NA 260 polls

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) has finalised the arrangements for holding by elections in NA-

260 Quetta, Nushki and Mustung on Saturday (July 15).

According to ECP, a total of 407 polling stations have been

established in the constituency. As many as 320 polling stations

have been declared the most sensitive, 50 sensitive while 37 polling

stations were declared normal.

Out of 407 polling stations, 167 have been allocated for men,

131 for women while 108 polling stations have been established for

both men and women.

A total of 993 polling booths have also been established in

the constituency including 571 from men, 422 for women. As many as

407 presiding offices, 814 assistant presiding officers have been

deployed in the polling booths.

Total votes in the constituency were 4,60,202 including

2,74,367 men, 1,85,835 women voters. the constituency has been

fallen vacant owing to the death of former MNA Abdul Raheem

Mandokhel of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

The ECP has also established a control room for receiving polling day complaints.

The control room would work from 7:30 am till close of polls on Saturday.

Complaints could be registered on telephone no 051-9205864 in the control room.

The services of Army, FC and Quick Response Force has been

hired for peaceful polls. FC would be deployed inside and outside of

each polling station.

District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO)

would exercise powers of first class magistrate under the code of

Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act No. V of 1898) until the consolidation

and announcement of official results of NA-260.

The officers will exercise the powers of Magistrate First

Class in respect of the offences punishable under Section 80,

Section 82A, Section 83, Section 84, Section 85, Section 86 and

Section 87 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976.