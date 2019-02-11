Economy visibly responding to government’s stabilization measures: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Minister for Finance Asad Umar Monday said the country’s economy was visibly responding to the stabilization measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government to get out of danger zone.

“Economy is getting out of danger zone Pakistan Muslim League (N) left it in,” he said in a tweet message.

He pointed out that the exports were increasing, imports declining and as a result trade deficit shrank by 31.7 percent or $1.1 billion in January alone.

The minister said services trade deficit was also down by $800 million or 29 percent during first half of current fiscal year compared to same period of last year.

Similarly, Asad Umar also tweeted on increase of overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances which increased by 12.2 percent to $12.77 billion over July to January (2018-19) saying the external account indices was showing a marked improvement.