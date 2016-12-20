ECC okays policy directives to NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the committee on Tuesday considered and approved Policy Directives to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to make the Policy Framework for Private Sector Transmission Line Projects, 2015, consistent with the existing practice of tariff determination, for the purpose of clarity.

Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet here at the Prime Minister’s Office, said a statement issued by the ministry of finance.

ECC also deliberated upon the Ministry of Water and Power proposal

regarding implementation of 660 KV HVDC transmission line from Matiari to Lahore project.

ECC of the Cabinet authorized Ministry and PPIB to process 660 kv HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project to State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) / China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. Ltd (CET) subject to acceptance of NEPRA’s approved Tariff for the Project and fulfillment of other applicable provisions of

Transmission Line Policy 2015 on the basis of fact that the project has been conceived and awarded under CPEC.