ECC asks Ministry of National Food Security to submit plan in 30 days focusing to enhance cotton output

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to present a plan within 30 days for strengthening research and development services for different crops, with particular focus on cotton, to enhance the crops output in the country.

The ECC, met here with Minister for Finance Asad Umar in the chair, also approved other measures for the uplift of cotton crop in the country, said a Ministry of Finance press release.Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research gave meeting a detailed presentation on issues and challenges in the cotton sector.

Cotton growing experts, who were specially invited to the meeting, also gave their input for developing the cotton crop.

The ECC decided that ministry would also submit a plan for revitalization of federal institutions tasked with the responsibility of developing the cotton sector. The ECC also directed Ministry of National Food Security to expedite efforts for implementing Pink Bollworm Ropes technology to counter the attack of the insect which impedes cotton growth.

The meeting directed that Ministry of Industries and Production would take measures for recovery of cotton cess from textile mills so as to give impetus to cotton promotion activities, which are to be funded through the cess.

The meeting accorded approval for additional guarantees to Pakistan Airlines Company limited (PIACL) of Rs 5.6 billion for repair and maintenance of engines and acquisition of related spare parts for operationalizing grounded planes. The step would strengthen PIACL’s route rationalization initiatives and add to revenue generation of the national flag carrier.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs briefed the meeting about various concessions granted to the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone. The ECC directed that Board of Investment , Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Law Division and Federal Board of Revenue to review the proposals and revert to the Committee.

The meeting in consideration of proposal submitted by Petroleum Division gave its consent for the Frontier Oil Company to undertake/implement the Machike-Tarujabba Oil Pipeline project. The project, consisting of three sections including Machike-Chak Pirana, Chak Pirana-rawat and Rwat-Tarujabba, aims at transportation of High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs briefed the meeting with regard to the location of any new LNG terminals in the country as well as the assessment of requirement for relocation of the existing terminals.

The Committee took note of the presentation and directed the relevant ministries to work out the medium to long term requirement of LNG in the country and present the same to the committee.