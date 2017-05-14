Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty

winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA,

Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Punjab, and at isolated places

in Balochistan and south Punjab in next 24 hours.

Rain dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds was forecast at

scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-

Baltistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, while at isolated places in

Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Multan, D.G. Khan and Bahawalpur divisions

during evening/night, however, hot and dry weather would persist

in other parts of the country, a Met Office official said on

Sunday.

The official said a shallow westerly wave was present over

upper parts of the country while a fresh westerly wave was

expected to affect most upper and central parts of the country

during Monday evening/night and Tuesday.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts

of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Islamabad and

Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was KP: Cherat 11mm,

Dir 03mm, Punjab: Islamabad Z.P 08mm, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 03mm

and Garidupatta 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday were: Dadu and Larkana

47øC, Bhakkar and Sukkur 46øC, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Bahawalnagar and

Rahim Yar Khan, Moenjodaro and Noorpurthal 45øC, Multan 43C,

Faisalabad and Lahore 42øC, Hyderabad 41C, Peshawar 40øC,

Islamabad 39øC, Karachi 35øC, Muzaffarabad 33øC, Quetta and Dir 32C,

Skardu 29øC, Chitral 28 and Murree 25 C.