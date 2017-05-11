Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty

winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa,

Balochistan, FATA and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry

weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Dust storm/rain is forecast in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Sukkar,

Larkana, Faisalabad, Sargodha, D.I.Khan, Malakand, Hazara divisions,

FATA and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts

of the country and likely to affect during next few days, an

official of Met office Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP.

In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala,

Faisalabad, Malakand, Bannu, Sukkur divisions, FATA and Kashmir,

however, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Sargodha

(A/P 22mm, City 12mm), D.G. Khan, Layyah, Gujranwala 05mm, Murree,

Jhang 03mm, Faisalabad, Kot Addu 02mm, M.B. Din, Noorpurthal,

Bahawalpur, Khanpur 01mm, KP: Parachinar 12mm, Malamjabba 10mm,

Kalam 03mm, Bannu 02mm, Lower Dir 01mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta 06mm,

Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad 02mm and Sindh: Jacobabad 01mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Thursday were Turbat 44øC,

Larkana, Hyderabad, Chhor 43øC, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Sukkur,

Noorpurthal, Sh. Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Rohri 42øC, Lahore, Multan

38øC, Karachi, Peshawar, Faisalabad 37øC, Islamabad 35øCQuetta,

Muzaffarabad 32øC, Gilgit, Skardu 29øC, Dir, Chitral 28øC and Murree

22øC.