Durrani survives assassination bid, Gandapur critically injured, in firing , blast incidents

PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):JUI-F leader and former KP CM Akram Khan Durrani survived assassination bid while PTI candidate Ikramullah Khan Gandapur sustained critically injured in a firing and bomb blast incidents occurred in Bannu and DIKhan districts respectively during election activities on Sunday, police said.

Some unknown gunmen ambushed the vehicle of JUI-F candidate from NA-35 Bannu Akram Khan Durrani in mandori area. The gunmen opened indiscriminate firing at his vehicle. However, Durrani remained safe due to his bullet proof vehicle. This is the third attack on election candidates in Bannu district and second on Akram khan Durrani ahead of July 25 polling.

In other incident, the vehicle of PTI candidate from PK-99 DI Khan District Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was

targeted during election. Gandapur was provincial minister in the PTI government from 2013-2018.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has condemned the bomb and firing

attacks on the convoy of former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani and former agriculture minister Ikramullah Gandapor. The Chief Minister issued directives to district administration and police for administrative measures and investigation to arrest and bring to justice the culprits. The police must unearth the nefarious designs behind the two saboteurs act. He directed the health authority for efficient healthcare to the injured of both saboteur attempts.

He also directed the healthcare authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured Ikramullah Khan

Gandapur. Emergency has been declared in all hospitals of DIKhan and all Medical other staff be made available immediately