Durable peace in region not possible without resolution of both Afghan, Kashmir issues: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nafees Zakaria says on Tuesday the durable peace in the region is not possible without resolution of both Afghanistan and Kashmir issues.

In an Exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan he said, the ever deteriorating situation in Afghanistan has adversely affected the entire region.

The visit of Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif to Iran is aimed at enhancing bilateral relationship along with suggesting solutions for Kashmir issue and ever deteriorating situation in Afghanistan , he highlighted.

Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan and Iran both share common concerns about the Afghanistan situation.

Pakistan wants durable peace , security and stability in Afghanistan, adding, Khwaja Asif would visit Turkey to discuss the situation in the region.