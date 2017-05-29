Dozens of cases pending against Imran Khan: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League(N) leader Daniyal Aziz Monday said dozens of cases were pending against Imran Khan under sections of terrorism act.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court after hearing of foreign funding case against PTI leader Imran Khan, he said it was strange that even after a lapse of three years, no legal action was taken against Imran Khan and his other associates for their involvement in acts of vandalism and inflicting of damage on state institutions.

He said politics of Imran Khan was based on lies and baseless allegations.

Daniyal said investigations were conducted against Imran Khan and challan was complete against him.

According to media’s code of conduct, terrorists and act of terrorism could not be given coverage in the media, he added.

Daniyal said nobody was above the law and Imran Khan was declared a proclaimed offender and he should be proceeded against in the court of law.

He said Imran Khan accused that he was offered a bribe of Rs 10 billion but could not prove his allegations.

Imran Khan baselessly accused Election Commission, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other state institutions, he added.

He said cases against Imran Khan was also a test case for institutions.

He said PTI should seek forgiveness for its false statements and wild accusations against others.

Daniyal said a strategy should be formed to save institutions from the offensive behaviour of Imran Khan and his associates.