Diversification and quality assurance vital to enhance exports :Syed Ibne Abbas

LONDON, Apr 25 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Syed Ibne Abbas here on Wednesday underlined the need of diversification and quality assurance of Pakistani products for enhancing exports of the country.

He stated this while talking to an eight-member business delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), which called on him here.

The delegation was led by Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Senior Vice President LCCI, representing a diverse group of industries including paper, plastic, chemicals, textile, and cosmetics.

The members of the delegation informed the High Commissioner about their week-long visit to the UK where they visited various companies and held Business to Business meetings, a statement issued by the High Commission here said.

The High Commissioner emphasized on the follow up of such visits to make them result oriented.

He also emphasized on diversification and quality assurance of products to win the confidence of foreign buyers and to enhance Pakistan’s exports.

During the meeting, detailed discussion on enhancing Pakistan exports to the UK was held.

Problems being faced by the Pakistani business persons in obtaining UK visa also came under discussion.

The High Commissioner assured the delegation to raise the matter with the UK authorities.

The idea to set up a Display Centre for Pakistani exports in UK also came under discussion.

The High Commissioner suggested to the Chamber to take the lead on that project so that Pakistani products could be introduced in the UK in an effective way.

Better coordination between the visiting business delegations and the High Commission was also agreed upon so that the Pakistani businesspersons could get more business deals.