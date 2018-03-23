‘Dil Hai Pakistani’ staged at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Mar 23 (APP):To mark the Pakistan Day, a stage play “Dil Hai Pakistani” was arranged here under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) which was based on patriotism.

The play was written by Yar Muhammad and directed by senior artist Masood Khawaja.

Members of Punjab Assembly Tehseen Fawad, Zeb un Nisa Awan and Lubna Pirzada were guests of honour. RAC Director Waqar Ahmed and former RAC director Naheed Manzoor were present on the occasion. The cast of the play included Masood Khawaja, Yar Muhammad, Saleem Afandi, Sapna Shah, Anjum Abbasi, Liaqat Shah, Jhalak Ali and others.

The guests addressing the participants said that the sacrifices of forefathers made possible the freedom for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent and Pakistan came into existence due to their struggle. Now, it was responsibility

of the citizens that they should come forward to play a role for the development of the country, they added.

They said,”The day reminds us the struggle of the leaders of the Pakistan movement and demand of the Muslims for a separate homeland.”