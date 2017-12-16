Digital prints of Janoon-e-Ishq film prepared

LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP):Film producer ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’,

Asghar Ali will return Pakistan from Thailand on Decemebr 22

with digital prints of his film.

The digital printing of the film has been done in Thailand

to achieve better results.

Talking to APP on phone on Saturday, Asghar Ali said that

after reaching Pakistan, he would prepare trailer of his film.

He said that he would soon contact cinema houses to release,

Janoon-e-Ishq, in next year.