Digital Pakistan Vision being pursued to connect unconnected: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information Technology (MoIT), Anusha Rahman Wednesday said the government believed in ubiquitous Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development and is pursuing Digital Pakistan Vision to connect the unconnected.

She was addressing an Excellence Award ceremony held here to

recognize services and achievements of National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) officials.

The minister said, “We are pursuing Prime Minister’s vision of

“Digital Pakistan”, therefore we are connecting the unconnected.”

Sharing some key achievements, she said Ministry of IT has

achieved remarkable performance during last three years, which is recognized in the country as well as abroad.

Anusha Rahman said MoIT has always worked hand in hand with

private sector to materialize goal of “Accelerated Digitization.”

She said, “Due to collective approach, we successfully

established first state of the art “National Incubation Centre” which has started nurturing start up/young entrepreneurs. Four more such Incubation Centers in all provincial capitals are being established.

Moreover, three specialized Incubation centers for Internet

of Things (IoT), Robotics and Fin Tech are being established.

The minister also shared that Vice President of Korean EXIM

Bank would visit Pakistan next week to sign a loan agreement for

establishment of first Technology Park.

She said Ministry of IT is going to establish computer laboratories in 107 Rural Girls Schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) where

young girls will be able to learn latest technical/computing skills.

Universal Service Fund (USF) has committed to completing this project during this year.

Anusha Rahman said,”Our dream to connect whole Pakistan is

turning into a reality now. We are going to announce Kohistan Lot by next week, where people of these areas will not only be provided with Fiber Optic but also availability of 3G services by end of 2018.”

In his opening remarks, Managing Director NTC, Brig (Retd)

Viqar Rashid Khan said Excellence Awards are designed to recognize

members of NTC family whose initiatives and efforts immensely contributed towards achievement of its business results and overall success.

He shared that over last three years under able guidance

of Anusha Rahman, NTC has made significant progress in providing modern telecom services in public sector.

He said due to continuous efforts of management and NTC

employees, the corporation has now become profitable entity and achieved a financial turnaround.

The MD said the NTC is the first operator to establish Cloud

Based Tier III National Data Center in public sector.

During current year NTC is going to complete 100 per cent

of its Annual Development Programme (ADP) projects in time.

The NTC has extended its services from 54 districts/cities to 87,

overall fixed lines telephone growth observed was 6 per cent while broadband registered 36 per cent growth.

The NTC is the first telecom operator in Pakistan which has

recently introduced “NTC Go Smart App”, Machine to Machine (M2M) and Point 2 Point (P2P) technologies under Public Private Partnership.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Senate Standing

Committee on IT, representatives from Ministry of IT and executives from telecom industry.

Later, Anusha Rahman distributed awards to the NTC staff and

appreciated their performance.