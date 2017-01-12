Deputy Speaker condoles Sindh Governor’s death

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 12(APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi Thursday condoled sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice (R) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

In his condolence message, Murtaza Javed Abbassi expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Governor Sindh.

Deputy Speaker said the services of Justice (R) Saeed-uz-Zaman

Siddiqui in judiciary and upholding rule of law would be remembered.

The Governor was an upright and honest judge who never compromised on his principles and remained impartial in delivery of justice.

Deputy Speaker also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant the fortitude and patience to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.