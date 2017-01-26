Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jan 26 (APP): Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Umit Dundar met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at Feneral Head Quarters Thursday.

Matters of mutual and professional interests with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed, a press release issued by ISPR said.

Both the sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism.