Democracy triumphs in NA-120 polls: PM

LONDON, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday said democracy emerged victorious in NA-120 Lahore by-election as people had voted for it.

During an informal talks with media persons here, he

said the people had given their decision on NA-120 by-

election.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived London en route

Islamabad after attending the 72nd session of the United

Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The prime minister was received by Pakistan’s High

Commissioner in UK Syed Ibne Abbas.

Prime Minister Abbasi led the Pakistan delegation at the

UNGA.

Besides addressing the session, he had several meetings

with the world leaders and also interacted with businessmen,

think-tanks and the US media.