Democracy derives strength from Parliament: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said that strong provincial assemblies were sine qua non for a tensile

democracy and only the strong federating units could build a strong

federation and parliament.

She said that democracy derived its strength from the Parliament.

The minister was addressing the launching ceremony of a

project titled “Provincial Pakistan— Strengthening Provincial

Assemblies” in collaboration with European Union, as chief guest.

Marriyum eulogizing the EU initiative for strengthening the

provincial assemblies as an encouraging step remarked that it would

contribute immensely towards reinforcing democracy in the country.

Aurangzeb elaborated that all the key components of the

‘Subai’ project were initiated by the National Assembly in 2013

after the establishment of Project Management Unit at the National

Assembly by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker NA.

The minister observed that the technical assistance of the

members of the national and provincial assemblies, senators and

human resource development in their secretariats were imperative for

the smooth functioning of democracy.

She also acknowledged the important role played by Pakistan

Institute of Parliamentary Studies and the support extended by it

for creating enabling environment for the parliament to gain

strength.

She revealed that the programme for institutional Assembly development was initiated in the National Assembly in 2014 and now it was also being replicated and extended to the four provincial

legislatures and also Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.

A Landmark Legislative Drafting Council is established for enabling parliamentarians for evidence based legislation to represent people of Pakistan.

She informed the audience that the parliament of Pakistan is

the first Parliament in the World to have Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs) Secretariat to engage parliamentarians in the discourse

of human Development indicators to exercise a robust oversight on

the projects run by the government under the sustainable development

goals and the targets set by Pakistan by it were also being set at

the provincial assemblies.

Furthermore, the SDGs secretariat is also providing assistance

to the provincial assemblies in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that under the able leadership of

Speaker National Assembly, the subject of parliamentary studies has

been included in the curriculum of various educational institutions

and the initiative would help the new generation to learn more about

democracy and democratic institutions for the first time in

Pakistan.

An unprecedented Young Parliamentary Associates Programme to

engage youth of the country to Parliament was started to augment the

Parliamentary outreach across the country

Speaking at the forum she highlighted that the Parliamentary

Strengthening Projects used to be signed at EAD in past but this is

the first time that the projects are developed and signed at the

Parliament and by the Parliamentarians and are now being replicated

at the provincial assemblies.

She also informed the gathering that the entire building of

the Parliament was now being energized by the solar power, which was

a unique achievement and also had a symbolic significance with

regard to energy rehabilitation in the country.

Speakers from provincial assemblies, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-

Baltistan and EU ambassador Jean Francois Cautain also addressed the

ceremony.