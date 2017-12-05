Delegation of World Bank calls Secretary BISP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):A team of World Bank Group comprising of Executive Director Omar Bougara and senior Advisor to Executive Director, Awais Manzur Sumra Tuesday called on Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Omar Hamid Khan.

Omar Bougara is from Algeria representing constituency of Afghanistan, Algeria, Ghana, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan and Tunisia on behalf of World Bank, said a press release.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress of various ongoing initiatives of BISP and the

design and implementation of new interventions aimed at expanding the scope of the programme for the welfare of beneficiaries.

During the meeting, BISP team gave briefings on different initiatives of the organization.

Omar Hamid urged World Bank team to provide technical and financial assistance in the design and implementation of newly conceived initiative of ‘BISP Endowment Fund’ under which BISP plans to provide development assistance to the beneficiaries in the form of medical support, nutrition and trainings for skill

development and entrepreneurship.

World Bank team appreciated the initiative of ‘BISP Endowment Fund’ and ensured their full support in

its design and implementation.

The idea of capacity building of BISP employees through local and international trainings also came

under discussion. It was deliberated the trainings would help employees to learn and implement the international

best practices in the field of social protection.

For the purpose of knowledge sharing and organizational development, it was discussed that Research Wing of BISP would be strengthened.

BISP team proposed that World Bank may assist BISP in this regard by providing relevant human

resource and expertise.

World Bank team expressed great satisfaction over the performance of BISP in the wake of achieved targets.

Omar Bougara ensured that World Bank, being development partner of BISP and having global

experience of social protection would continue providing assistance and expertise in the progress of ongoing

initiatives and in the design and implementation of new interventions.