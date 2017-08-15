Delegation of IIUI visits Pakistani High Commission in UK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): A five-member delegation of academia

from Critical Thinking Forum (CTF) of the International Islamic

University Islamabad, led by Prof. Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, Departmentof English, Tuesday visited the Pakistani High Commission at UK.

The team is working on the project entitled “Consciousness

Raising of Pakistani Women on Contemporary Academic and Social

Issues”, said press release.

The Project is being carried out by the Critical Thinking

Forum (CTF), with the aim to empower young women researchers and

scholars by equipping them with critical awareness and effective

communication and professional skills and engaging them in dialogue

on important contemporary academic, social as well as political

debates.

Welcoming the delegation, Syed Ibne Abbas, the High

Commissioner commended the delegation for their endeavours to

empower women of Pakistan through education, research and other

necessary skill sets.

He stated that Pakistani women equipped with quality education

and knowledge of contemporary issues can challenge the prevalent

stereotypes and change the perception of Pakistan in a much better

way.

The High Commissioner also assured the delegation of all

possible assistance including arranging their interactions at the

Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO), Department for International

Development (DfID) and the British Council.

While in the UK, the team CTF is meeting with the South Asian

and British community to help rectify misconceptions of foreign

cultures through people to people interaction.

They will also be interacting with the intellectuals and

academia in the UK during scholarly sessions with them.

Other members of the delegation include Sofia Hussain, Sonia

Irum, Summaira Batool Malik, and Sadaf Mehmood.