Defence ministry inks 8 agreements with foreign countries: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 14 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan on

Thursday apprised the Senate that the Defence Ministry signed eight agreements with the foreign countries during last five years.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said out of

the total, six agreements were made by defence ministry and two by Survey of Pakistan.

These agreements were done with Bosina, Romania, Turkey, Russia, Sri

Lanka, Kazakhstan, China and Norway.

He said some 17 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were inked with

different countries.

The minister said Pakistan conducted joint exercise with Russia for the

first time in the country’s history and the agreement with help enhance bilateral relations with Russia.

He said three MoUs including in naval field, training of military

personnel of Russia in Pakistani institutions and personnel of Pakistan armed forces in the institutions of Russia were also signed.

Meanwhile, Presiding officer Tahir Hussain Mashhadi deferred all

questions related to ministry of interior due to the minister request and urged the government to ensure presence of the ministers during the House business.