Defence Minister commends Pakistan Navy for successful test of cruise missile Babur

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has commended Pakistan Navy for successful test fire of indigenously-developed 450km-range

Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) Babur.
In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said that Babur missile provides Pakistan credible second strike capability and reinforces Pakistan’s policy of credible minimum deterrence through indigestion and self-reliance
He deeply appreciated the scientists, engineers and personnel of strategic scientific organizations as well as officers of Naval Strategic Force Command for successful test-firing of SLCM Babur.

