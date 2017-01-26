Debate on allotment of land to army personnel is detrimental to cohesion: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jan 26 (APP): Issue of allotment of agricultural land to Army officers and soldiers is being debated and conjectured for last few days.

In this regard it may be known that such allotments are through constitutional provision, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued here Thursday said.

Allotment to former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif, is also under same provision and through government/Army procedures.

This debate with intent of maligning Army also has the potential to create misunderstandings between state institutions thus considered detrimental to existing cohesion.