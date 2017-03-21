Death anniversary of Nisar Bazmi to be observed on March 22

LAHORE, March 21 (APP): The 11th death anniversary of famous music director Nisar Bazmi will be observed here Wednesday (March 22).

Nisar Bazmi was born in Naseerabad, Mumbai in 1924 and joined All India Radio in 1939.

He composed music in 40 Indian and 66 Pakistani films during his career.

He shifted to Pakistan on June 21, 1962 and composed very famous songs for films.