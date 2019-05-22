ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and shared the budget proposals to enhance the export growth.

The advisor shared the economic vision of the current regime and described the initiatives that are being opted as part of economic reform process, a press release said.

He said the prosperity of the people would remain the principal priority of the government and a pro-business investment policy would be a central plank of the strategy.

Responding to a proposal, he agreed that the FPCCI would be given representation in the policy making forums.

The FPCCI appreciated the role of Ministry of Commerce in correcting the Free Trade Area with China and a successful arrangement for the Pak-China Business Forum that was held during the prime minister’s visit to China.

The business forum brought investment and export opportunities for Pakistani businessmen.

The FPCCI appreciated the tariff rationalization process of the Ministry of Commerce

and shared their tariff and non tariff proposals.

The Advisor informed the businessmen that the government was simplifying the DTRE Procedure that would be very helpful for business facilitation. It would be made more simple, transparent to facilitate the beneficiaries.

He informed that Ministry of Commerce was processing the tariff and non-tariff budgetary proposals with the stakeholders from public and private sectors.