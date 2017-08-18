Dar hockey academy wins its second match in Holland

LAHORE, Aug 18 ,(APP): Dar hockey academy won its second successive match of its tour to Holland by defeating Rosmalen Club 2-1 on Friday at Vught, Eindhoven.

It was their second game of the two week tour and Dar academy put up another fine display ,said the information made available to APP here .Dar Academy youngsters(under 19) faced quite a strong Rosmalen side with almost all the players from their first team with ages ranging from 24 to 26.

One of the umpires for the match, Rob Lathouwers is the most renowned whistle blower in hockey’s history. Thought the scoreline suggests a narrow win but it was a fully merited win on the run of play.

In the first half, the Pakistani lads dominated the possession. Their attacks came in waves through mesmerising moves as well as individual thrusts. But they failed to make the chances count.

Rosmalen rarely entered the circle though they had the only penalty corner of the period. An excellent deflection off a long ball into circle was saved by the well positioned Dar HA net minder Awais.

The second half was more competitive. The very first minute saw Mohammad Usman missing a sitter. With only goal keeper to beat, his delayed shot was well stopped by the charging shot stopper.

Soon Rosmalen wasted two penalty corners. In the 30th minute, the goal which had been coming ever since the match started eventually arrived. M. Usman made amends. Given a clear run off a long pass from Dar HA’s 23 m area, he sprinted into the circle and beat the goal keeper with a angular shot.

After wasting another PC, the Dar HA doubled the advantage. A cross by Ajmal Butt parallel to goal line was tapped in by Farhan showing superb opportunism.

Rsmalen came back into the match in the 47th minute when Koert Stovers’ PC flick went into the net off the line stopper’s stick. Last 13 minutes were really thrilling as up and down game ensued. Both the sides got opportunities but it remained 2-1 in favour of the Lahore based academy.