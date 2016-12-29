Dar for increasing access of financial services

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday directed all relevant stakeholders to work in close collaboration for increasing outreach and access of financial services to people across the country.

The minister chaired a meeting today to review progress on the implementation of National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), said a statement.

The minister was briefed on the progress made on various financial inclusion initiatives and allied indicators approved by the NFIS Council in September, 2016.

Ishaq Dar emphasized the need to adopt latest technologies for enhancing financial inclusion in a more efficient manner.

The minister was informed that significant growth has been witnessed in the areas of Branchless Banking, Agriculture credit, microfinance, SME Finance and Islamic Banking since the launch of NFIS in May 2015.

He appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders involved in implementation of NFIS and for improving expansion of financial inclusion facilities in the country.

Meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Finance.