Dar chairs meeting with SECP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to review matters related to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Chairman SECP briefed the Finance Minister on the legislative and reform measures being taken by the government to facilitate the corporate sector.

The Finance Minister emphasized that the reforms being introduced by the government are meant to facilitate and regulate the corporate sector, in keeping with the international best practices, and use modern technology platforms.

He appreciated the role of SECP in regulating the corporate sector, and in providing quality input towards policy formulation by the government to spur investment led growth.

He urged SECP to continue undertaking measures to further facilitate the corporate sector.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.