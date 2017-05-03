Dar arrives in Yokohama to attend ADB’s annual meeting

By M Naeem Chaudhry

YOKOHAMA (Japan), May 3 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar arrived here on Wednesday to participate in the 50th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) being held from May 4 to 7.

The finance minister, during his six day visit, will attend the

meeting in the capacity of Vice Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, which will hold meetings to discuss developments in Asia and Pacific as well as international matters.

Ishaq Dar will also attend the meeting of South Asian Association

for Regional Cooperation finance ministers, besides having interaction

with presidents of ADB, Japan International Cooperation Agency and

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Japan External Trade

Organization chairman to discuss matters of regional and bilateral co operation on the sidelines of the meeting.

Finance and development ministers, central bank governors, senior

government officials, business executives, media persons, academics, representatives from civil society, development organizations and youth from the Asia and Pacific region have arrived here amidst pleasant and hospitable ambiance with mercury hovering around 20 centigrade.

Imposing Conference Hall venue flanked by back to back massive

high rise buildings is awaiting formal commencement of the ADB’s golden jubilee meeting from Thursday.

Over 5,000 delegates, including from North America and Europe, are

expected to attend the meeting.

With the theme of “Building Together the Prosperity of Asia”,

this year’s meeting will focus on the region’s growing need for infrastructure as a critical sector towards achieving sustainable and inclusive development.

Deliberations, discourses and discussions on how to address urban

challenges and earnestly strive for clean and climate resilient development will be held on the occasion.

The flagship Governors’ Seminar on Friday will discuss reforms in

trade, investment and finance, as well as lessons learnt during the past 50 years of development in the region.

A special book launch, as part of the ADB’s 50th anniversary

celebrations, has also been arranged on Thursday to interact and share ADB’s role and future direction.

Important sessions will be held to discuss cardinal issues central

to development, including rising inequality, macroeconomic stability, progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, and financial inclusion.

The meeting will also highlight and project the role of private

sector in supporting development programmes in Asia and the Pacific through seminars focused on public private partnerships and co financing.

Japan, while hosting this mega event, will hold several events,

including discussions on lessons from the Asian financial crisis 20

years later, and a youth event focused on reducing poverty and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Flagship sessions and the ADB President’s press conferences will

be livestreamed. The events can be followed through social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.