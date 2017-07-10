Daniyal terms Imran Khan as security risk for country

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP):Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) Imran Khan had become a security risk for the country owning

to receiving money from India, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)

MNA Daniyal Aziz said on Monday.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP), was of the view that Imran Khan, the absconder, was roaming scot free while Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was being dragged in each and every court of the country without any solid proof.

Criticising PTI, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was

not ready to answer the allegations leveled against the party in

foreign funding case.

PTI has also failed to submit reply in Supreme Court of

Pakistan.

Even Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given last

chance to party to submit reply, but the party has miserably failed

to reply.

PTI has performed worst in last day’s by elections in Karachi

and Gilgit-Baltistan.