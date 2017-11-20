Dairy sector has potential to promote exports: PEW

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):The country’s dairy sector has great potential to enhance exports and government’s support was needed to take maximum advantage of this resource, said Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW).

Promotion of this sector would also help reduce domestic prices of milk, hence provide relief to the common masses, it said.

With milk production of 56 crore tonnes, Pakistan is the fifth largest producer of milk in the world while it is among top three producers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Milk production could be increased from seven to eight times with little efforts which will boost exports and reduce its price providing relief to masses, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.

Production of milk per animal is seven to eight times lower than the developed nation which can be improved by using modern methods, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that latest techniques could boost milk production making Pakistan a leading producer and exporter of milk which would not only reduce the price of milk and beef substantially but also help the country to earn foreign exchange.

It would also have a positive impact on export of beef and mutton, boost leather industry and provide help to the infant halal industry, he added.

Mughal said that dairy and livestock was an important sub-sector of agriculture which continues to register growth of 3 to 4 percent per annum despite lack of support.

With 63 million animals, this sector covers 12 percent of the GDP while 35 million people make their living through it by producing 50 billion litres of milk costing Rs 180 billion.

The country had been exporting live animals to many countries while beef and mutton are being exported to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Afghanistan, Vietnam and other countries while the gap between demand and supply is increasing which was contributing to price hike.