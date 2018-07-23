Culture Complexes to be established in each division of KP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Culture Complexes would be established in each division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in order to preserve and promote cultural heritage in the province.

Spokesperson for Directorate of Culture told APP that the Culture Complexes would promote and develop cultural activities in the province. He said that these would also develop and coordinate inter divisional cultural activities.

The spokesman further said that the KPK’s first cultural policy implementation is initiated with aim to revive theaters, stage, drama, photography and video recording in the province. He said that the policy covers most of the aspects of cultural heritage of the province and stressed for improving cultural infrastructure to create conducive environment for the culture sector to flourish. He said that the policy will also promote research on cultural heritage of the province and suggest feasible solutions, adding that the subject of cultural studies would be made part curriculum in the province.