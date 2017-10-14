CPEC to help Pakistan emerge as a major trade market for Central Asia

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP):Completion of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) will help Pakistan emerge as a major trade market for

the Central Asian countries, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair.

Addressing a ceremony held at Governor House in coordination with

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to

mark International Trade Fair in the metropolis, he said PML

(N)government is fully committed to the project.

“Country’s absolute commitment to the project is well reflected

through massive improvement in law and order situation providing basis

for steady increase in investments and improved macro economic

indicators,” he said.

Sindh Governor said the fact that the forthcoming Trade Fair is

being participated by more than 100 foreign companies and 200

belonging to Pakistan with international stature further substantiates

the government claim.

He said present day Pakistan is totally different from what it

was in 2013 as today Pakistan is among top of the countries able to

achieve their economic goals coupled with peace and stability.

Substantiating his statement the Governor said Pakistan Stock

Exchange is included among the most vibrant stock markets while the

country itself is often cited to be among the most happening places.

Muhammad Zubair said global economic situation has led to decline

in exports and increase in exports in many of the countries, however,

prudent policies adopted by PML – N government has helped in

maintaining a balance between the two.

FPCCI President Zubair Tufail said the International Trade to be

held in metropolis from October 26 to 29 will provide ample

opportunities to local companies in clinching fresh markets for their

products.

The event was attended by large number of local representatives

of different business communities and economists.