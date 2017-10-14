CPEC to help Pakistan emerge as a major trade market for Central Asia

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP):Completion of China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) will help Pakistan emerge as a major trade market for
the Central Asian countries, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair.
Addressing a ceremony held at Governor House in coordination with
Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to
mark International Trade Fair in the metropolis, he said PML
(N)government is fully committed to the project.
“Country’s absolute commitment to the project is well reflected
through massive improvement in law and order situation providing basis
for steady increase in investments and improved macro economic
indicators,” he said.
Sindh Governor said the fact that the forthcoming Trade Fair is
being participated by more than 100 foreign companies and 200
belonging to Pakistan with international stature further substantiates
the government claim.
He said present day Pakistan is totally different from what it
was in 2013 as today Pakistan is among top of the countries able to
achieve their economic goals coupled with peace and stability.
Substantiating his statement the Governor said Pakistan Stock
Exchange is included among the most vibrant stock markets while the
country itself is often cited to be among the most happening places.
Muhammad Zubair said global economic situation has led to decline
in exports and increase in exports in many of the countries, however,
prudent policies adopted by PML – N government has helped in
maintaining a balance between the two.
FPCCI President Zubair Tufail said the International Trade to be
held in metropolis from October 26 to 29 will provide ample
opportunities to local companies in clinching fresh markets for their
products.
The event was attended by large number of local representatives
of different business communities and economists.