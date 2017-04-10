CPEC to bring industrial revolution in country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal said bringing industrial revolution and turning Pakistan into trade hub are the goals, set to be achieved under multi-billion CPEC project.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan he said projects in energy, infrastructure and port development would provide a base to industrialization of the country.

He said that the connectivity being provided through road infrastructure and development projects across the province has ensured mainstreaming of Balochistan, leading to eradicate sense of deprivation of the people for the first time in the history.

Minister hoped that Gwadar would be enlisted as a center of modern education soon with completion of an international standard university in this port city.

Ahsan Iqbal said China Pakistan Economic Corridor presents an opportunity to Pakistan to grab major share of the available jobs which can help employ the unemployed surplus labour.

The Minister said that world narrative about Pakistan has completely changed with converting CPEC dream into a reality and transformation of Gwadar as a new center of development in the region.

He said that there is complete consensus among the federating units where Federal and provincial government are working jointly to ensure speedy implantation of CPEC projects.