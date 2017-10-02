CPEC to boost tourism industry of Pakistan:Barjees Tahir

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor would help boost the tourism industry in the country.

He said that tourism was one of the important sectors for the growth of the economy.

He said that in 2017, the tourism industry continued to make a real difference to the lives of millions of people by driving growth, creating jobs, reducing poverty and fostering development and tolerance.

The minister said that the Tourism industry contributed $7.6

trillion to the global economy, which was 10.2 per cent of global GDP and generated 292 million jobs in 2016.

He said that government of Gilgit Balistan introduced a

tourism policy with an aim to create job opportunities for the

locals.

He said that government had issued a number of permets during current season to the foreign tourists.

He said that promotion of tourism was top priority of the

present government.

Barjees Tahir said that it was good that the foriegn tourists

flow increased in last few years as law and order situation improved in the country.

He said that it was very important to create awareness about tourism among tourists for promotion of tourism in the country.

He said that Pakistan stood 15 most attractive destination for the tourists in the globe.

He said that present government has taken a number of steps for the promotion of tourism industry.