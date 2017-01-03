CPEC projects to change country’s destiny, says Shehbaz

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said speedy completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects is priority of the government and these projects will change the destiny of the country and the nation.

“Work is continuing on different projects in Punjab which will be completed before the stipulated period,” he added.

He stated this while presiding over a de-briefing meeting in connection with joint cooperation committee of CPEC in Beijing, here on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif said, China, in Joint Cooperation Committee, has

expressed satisfaction over pace of progress on Lahore Orange Line

Metro Train Project, Sahiwal Coal Power Project, Solar Park and other projects. He said satisfaction of Chinese authorities on speed, standard and transparency in projects augers well.

He said people of all the four provinces as well as Gilgit Baltistan and

Azad Kashmir will also benefit from CPEC projects. He said government is thankful to China on its continuous cooperation in Lahore Orange Line Metro train Project.

He said metro train is the project of the whole Pakistan and completion

of this project will result in availability of modern transport facilities of international standard to the common man.

“Metro train is the project of reducing the gulf between the poor and

the rich,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said 1320-Megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project will

be completed before the stipulated period and this project will start production of electricity in the beginning of current year.

He said CPEC has opened the doors of foreign investment in Pakistan

and numerous job opportunities are being created for the people. He said CPEC will also play an important role for elimination of terrorism and extremism as well as poverty alleviation.

The Chief Minister directed for completion of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park within stipulated period.

Earlier, Chairman Planning & Development gave a briefing regarding the decisions taken in the meeting of joint cooperation committee and other matters.