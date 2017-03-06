CPEC holds huge opportunity for regional connectivity: PM

KUWAIT, Mar 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) held huge opportunity for regional connectivity and trade.

The Prime Minister was talking to a group of chief executive officers (CEOs) of leading Kuwaiti companies, who called on him and the Pakistani delegation here at Bayan Palace.

Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) briefed the Kuwaiti CEOs in detail regarding the economic outlook of Pakistan and the investment opportunities that Pakistan offered in oil & gas, mining, agriculture, textile, hydel power and other economic sectors.

The Prime Minister informed the CEOs that Pakistan was significantly improving its energy, infrastructure, road, and railway sectors.

“We have established Special Economic Zones for foreign investors and I invite Kuwaiti investors to establish their own economic zones in Pakistan,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said his government was facilitating investors through one window operations thereby ensuring ease of business.

Pakistan now offers excellent rate of returns on investment and our banking sector also offers the option of Shariah complaint banking, he added.

The CEOs thanked the Prime Minister for visiting Kuwait and inviting them to invest in Pakistan.

The delegation members stated that Pakistanis are very hard working nation and we have always treasured business relations with them.

The CEOs included Saad M. Al Saad Chairman National Industries Group, Dr. Fahad Sulaiman Al Khalid Chairman Noor Financial Investments, Abdullah Al Mutairi CEO EnerTech Kuwait, Yousef Mousa Al Abdul Razaq CEO Al Madina Finance & Investment, Hussain Al Shamm’a MD Bakri Energy Systems, Izat Abou Amara CEO Impulse Telecommunications, Bader Naser Al Subaiee CEO Kuwait Investment Company, Enginee Falah Fahad Al Hajri Vice Chairman Al Salam Holding Group.