CPEC becomes model of mutual benefit of ‘One Belt and One Road’: Envoys

BEIJING (China) May 2 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

jointly constructed by China and Pakistan, is the flagship project of ‘One Belt and One Road’ and has created more than 13,000 new job opportunities for Pakistan.

It also has become model of mutual benefit of ‘One Belt and One Road’ a number of foreign envoys commented during their separate interviews with CCTV.

About ‘One Belt and One Road’ international cooperation summit forum

which is scheduled to be held this month, they said early harvest of ‘One Belt and One Road’ is fruitful; they expect the forum to achieve more consensuses and build a more open and efficient platform for international cooperation, thus to promote international economic prosperity.

‘One Belt and One Road’ is by far the most important public product

provided to the world by China. It is initiated by China but shared by other countries. Kazakhstan is the first country to conduct capacity cooperation and develop strategy connectivity with China.

Central and Eastern European countries also actively participate in the

construction of ‘One Belt and One Road’.

The Czech ambassador said that ‘One Belt and One Road’ would bring new

opportunity of economic development not only Czech, but also to the region of Central and Eastern European countries.

The foreign envoys said the upcoming ‘One Belt and One Road’

international cooperation summit forum would help plan a long-term vision of cooperation and inject momentum for global economic growth.