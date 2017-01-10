Corps Commanders express satisfaction on operation Zarb-e-Azb

RAWALPINDI, Jan 10 (APP): Corps Commanders’ conference Tuesday expressed satisfaction on progress of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on internal security.

The meeting, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, took comprehensive review of security environment and operational preparedness of the Army, said an ISPR press release.

During the meeting, the COAS directed to continue counter terrorism operations and already cleared areas be stabilized.

He also directed to intensify efforts for return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

The forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all types of threat.

General Bajwa congratulated efforts of strategic organizations on successful test fire of Babur-3 missile.

The meeting also appreciated performance of Military Courts during the prescribed duration which resulted in reduction of terrorism.

Pakistan Army would continue to render full support to all state institutions working for national security, the COAS concluded.