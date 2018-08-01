Corps Commanders conference reviews geo-strategic environment

RAWALPINDI, August 1 (APP):212th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at here General Headquarters presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reviewed geo-strategic environment, regional peace and internal security situation of the country.

The COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy. Forum expressed satisfaction on progress of military level engagements with Afghanistan for regional peace especially through Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability, an ISPR press release Wednesday said.

The COAS appreciated efforts of Army Elections Support Centre and field formations for assisting Election Commission of Pakistan as per assigned mandate for conduct of Elections. Forum paid tribute to all martyrs and injured who sacrificed their blood during the process. Forum thanked brave people of Pakistan for their participation and wholehearted support for the Armed Forces during performance of their duty towards national cause.